CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Cleveland Heights Thursday night.

According to Cleveland Heights police, officers were called to the 3300 block of East Overlook Road around 8 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported in the area.

When they arrived, officers found a male dead with apparent gunshot wounds. His identity is unknown at this time, investigators say.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information should call Cleveland Heights detectives at 216-291-3883.