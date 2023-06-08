***Learn more top stories in the video above.***

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Mansfield Thursday afternoon.

Mansfield officers were called to North Lake Park for reports of a crash and gunshots around 1:30 p.m. When they got there, officers found a grey Chevy Malibu that crashed into a stone structure at the front of the park.

A victim was laying next to the driver’s door, while another was found dead inside the sedan. Both suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim outside the vehicle was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting happened inside the car, detectives are still investigating.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information should reach out to Detective Terry Butler at (419) 755-9791.