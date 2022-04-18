MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man was killed and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 60 Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 16-year-old was driving a Chevy pick-up truck northbound when they drove over the middle line and ran into a Ford Taurus that was traveling south around 3:30 p.m. in Ashland County.

The driver of the Taurus, a 51-year-old from Loudonville, was reportedly pronounced dead once emergency responders arrived on scene. A 24-year-old who had been riding in the Taurus was reportedly taken to Ohio Health Mansfield for what troopers described as serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was injured, but troopers said the injuries were non-life threatening, and they were also taken to the hospital.

At this time, authorities continue to investigate the incident.