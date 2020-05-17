1 dead, another injured after shots fired during music video filming in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, while filming a music video Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 9500 block of Sophia Avenue around 11:50 p.m. for reports of a man shot.

When police arrived on scene they found a 26-year-old man in the street. He had been shot multiple times. EMS transported him to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 21, had also suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to St. Vincent Charity Hospital in a private vehicle and then transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition remains unknown.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the individuals were filming a rap video when shots were fired. Police believe the 26-year-old shot the 21-year-old and was then shot, fatally, by another individual.

This incident remains under investigation. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.