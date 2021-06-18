1 dead, another injured after shots fired at Akron cemetery: police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after a shooting at a cemetery left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, officers responded to Mount Peace Cemetery around 6:20 p.m. Friday after nearby residents reported hearing rapid gunshots.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a large group was gathering at the cemetery when an unknown person(s) began shooting. Witnesses told police that multiple cars fled the cemetery at high speeds. People were also reportedly seen running from the area.

Police say officers canvased the area and found a 22-year-old man had been shot. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity is being withheld at this time pending positive identification and family notification.

According to officials, another man was shot during the incident. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries in a private vehicle.

Police say they arrested a man who was a passenger in a fleeing vehicle. He exited the vehicle and was apprehended after a short foot chase. Authorities are trying to determine if the man had a role in the incident.

A handgun was recovered in the vehicle’s path, police report. The driver and vehicle occupants escaped.

Investigators are currently working to identify additional suspects involved in the incident.