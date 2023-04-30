[Watch coverage from 2021 on traffic crashes along state highways in the player above.]

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — State troopers suspect alcohol was a factor in a fatal crash early Sunday in Wayne County.

Jason E. Elder, 24, of Sterling, was traveling north in a pickup truck along Apple Creek Road, past Weilersville Road, at about 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole and railroad crossing gate and rolling onto the nearby railroad tracks.

Elder, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Troopers are considering alcohol to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Apple Creek Road remained closed for utility and railroad track repairs.