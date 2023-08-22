CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a school bus crash in Clark County on Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 8:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, police were notified of a school bus crash on State Route 41 west of Ballentine Pike, reported the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP has since confirmed that one person has died.

Northwestern Local Schools posted on social media that parents of students involved in the crash would be notified soon. They also reported that the crash happened on an elementary route.

A parent reunification center will be in place at the German Township Firehouse located at 3940 Lawrenceville Dr.

“You can pick your child up once you’ve been contacted. More details to come,” said the post.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.