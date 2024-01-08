MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mansfield Police Department is investigating after two people were shot on Main St.

Police issued a press release early Monday.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in a residence on Main St.

According to police, the suspect had come into the house with a gun. The homeowner was able to leave the home to call for help.

The two who were shot were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself in a home a few doors down.

After a lengthy standoff, officers went into the home and found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy.

None of those involved have been identified.