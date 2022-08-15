CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cleveland pool party over the weekend.

Cleveland officers were called to the scene in the 7500 block of Bessemer Avenue for a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the residence was rented out for a late night pool party. At some point, a fight broke out and two suspects started shooting.

Five people had to go to the University Hospitals for injuries in the shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are working to identify the suspects and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact investigators at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 cash reward may be available.