1 dead, 3 others rescued after carbon monoxide incident in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police and first responders are on the scene of a deadly carbon monoxide poisoning at a Cleveland home Thursday evening.

Crews were called to the scene in the 10000 block of Pierport Avenue.

According to investigators, 72-year-old man was pronounced dead. First responders helped three other people escape the home.

The three survivors, a 59-year-old female, a 37-year-old male and a 43-year-old male, were transported to University Hospitals. The woman was in critical condition, while the two men were stable, investigators say.

The incident remains under investigation.

