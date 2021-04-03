1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at south side Youngstown nightclub

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a South Side nightclub just after 1:30 a.m. today where shots were still being fired as police made their way inside the building.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said the officers who responded to Utopia, an LGTBQ+ nightclub in the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard, were not fired upon and the officers never fired their weapons.

“We never fired at anybody,” Foley said.

Besides the man who was killed, a man and a woman were both wounded and are being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center. Foley said he did not know how serious their wounds are, but he said detectives are at the hospital to try and interview them.

Foley said he was not sure if anyone else was hit. There were at least six ambulances at the scene.

According to the event ticketing website, EventBrite.com, a “Ghetto Boy Welcome Home Tour” concert featuring the Detroit-area rapper, Peezy, was scheduled Friday night at Utopia.

All of the gunfire happened inside the bar, although there was an evidence marker by the front door marking a spot of blood. Detectives were inside the building for several hours watching video and searching for other evidence.

Foley said he did not want to answer when asked if a gun was recovered inside the bar.

The crime scene is very large and detectives will be spending a lot of time there, Foley said.

“There’s a lot to process,” Foley said.

Some patrons were walking out of the bar piecemeal, shivering in the cold. One person was escorted in with a police officer, saying he didn’t want to be there because his friend was killed.

A man wandered around the parking lot talking on a cell phone shivering against the cold, telling someone that several people were shot inside the bar

A reporter tried to talk to the man but just before he answered a question, a woman on the other end of the phone said, “Don’t say nothing.” The man said, “respect,” and walked away.

Officers in the area heard gunfire and were able to respond quickly, Foley said. Police do not yet have a suspect or a motive, and detectives are not sure if more than one person inside fired a gun, Foley said.

So far this year, 22 people have been shot in the city, seven fatally. Last year at this time, the city had nine homicides. A total of 17 people were shot at this time last year.

This is the second shooting with three victims this year. On March 4, one person was killed and two wounded after shots were fired outside a bar at East Lucius and South avenues.

We’re working to get more information on the shooting, including whether any suspects will be charged. Check back here for updates on this developing story.