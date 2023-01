CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in Cleveland on Monday evening.

Samuel Tinsley, age 33 of Euclid, was found dead at 6206 Woodland Avenue, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.

Cleveland police say two others were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's being investigated as a suspected homicide.