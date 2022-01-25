1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a stabbing in Massillon on Monday afternoon.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 1800 block of Lake Trail NE for a call about a stabbing with multiple victims, according to a release from the Massillon Police Department.

Two victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. One was found dead at the scene, officers say.

Police secured the scene and took a 26-year-old woman into custody, the release says.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 330-830-1734.