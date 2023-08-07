EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died and two women are injured after a shooting in East Cleveland early Sunday morning.

Several people were shot in the area of Knowles Street around 1:45 a.m., according to a press release from the East Cleveland Police Department.

East Cleveland Emergency Medical Services took one man and two women to University Hospitals, according to the release.

Police were later told by medical personnel that the man was pronounced dead. One woman was also in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and the other woman was shot in the leg, the release said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7563.