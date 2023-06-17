DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is dead and two are in custody after the Dayton shooting incident.

Major Chris Malson, Dayton Police Incident Commander, tells 2 NEWS one person is dead and two are in custody. The first individual was taken into custody at the scene in Dayton and the second in Centerville.

Major Malson says the call originally came in to authorities at 11:20 a.m. as a fight, but then got upgraded to a shooting and then an active shooter. When police arrived at the scene, shots were being fired, but not at officers.

Police handled the incident as an active shooter, Malson says. According to the major, five citizens, which were not involved, were safely evacuated out of the building.

According to our 2 NEWS crew, a heavy police presence could be seen around the 400 block of Linden Avenue in Dayton. Police on scene included multiple jurisdictions including the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Dayton Hostage Negotiation Team, Dayton Bomb Squad, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, Dayton Police, Kettering, University of Dayton Police, Englewood, Trotwood, Miamisburg, Premier Health and more. An OSP helicopter responded in the air as well.

While on scene, our crews heard four to five large bangs in the area.

Heavy Dayton and area police action at Linden Avenue, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (WDTN Photo)

Dayton Police and Fire confirmed in a social media post to avoid the 400 block of Linden Ave, but a later post said Linden Ave. is now safe. Police are still investigating the scene, so people are still asked to avoid the area.

2 NEWS heard from Brian Schaffer, a person who was in the building, who said he gave his keys to law enforcement. He was moved from the area by law enforcement away from the building.

“I did give them my keys to get into the secure doors,” Shaffer said. “I kind of did give them a layout of the building, it is a confusing building.”

Dayton Homicide is handling the investigation. If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call Dayton Police at 937-333-2677.