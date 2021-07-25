1 dead, 1 injured in shooting during music video filming on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after suspects entered an abandoned church and opened fire while a music video was being filmed on Thursday.

On July 22 before 5 p.m., officers say they responded to 9622 Aetna Rd. in Cleveland for shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland police.

They say they also found a 19-year-old man in a nearby abandoned church with multiple gunshot wounds in his back.

Both victims were taken to Metro for treatment. On Friday, one of the victims was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Police say there were 3-5 male suspects in masks and wearing dark clothing.

This shooting remains under investigation.