ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An early morning fire at an apartment along Georgetown Avenue killed a 53-year-old man and injured another person who reportedly jumped out the window of the burning unit.

Elyria firefighters were just finishing at the scene of another fire along Carol Lane when they were called just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, to the Sherwood Forest Apartments along Georgetown Avenue.

Responders found heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings and a working fire in a top floor apartment. Firefighters began attacking the fire from the inside and evacuating adjacent residents. The two-alarm fire brought aid from Lorain, Elyria Township and Sheffield Village fire departments.

A 53-year-old man was found in the bedroom of the apartment and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is expected to be released later Sunday, said Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.

Before they arrived, one person who was in that top-floor apartment had jumped out of the window. That person was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

The southern wing of the apartment building sustained heavy heat and smoke damage on the top floor and water damage on the lower floors, making 12 apartments uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing emergency lodging. Property damage totaled about $85,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.