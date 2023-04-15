VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – One man died and another was hospitalized after a car crashed into a Vermilion home Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on US-6 near Decatur Street.

Tristin Gibson, 21, of Hubert, North Carolina, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Garrett Anderson, 24, of Panama City, Florida, in the front passenger seat, according to the release.

The Malibu was heading east on US-6 near Decatur Street when it failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center divider on the road.

The Malibu then went into the opposite lane and hit a utility pole before crashing into a home and coming to a stop, the release said.

According to the release, Gibson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Gibson died as a result of his injuries.

Anderson was wearing a seat belt and sustained serious injuries during the crash. He was listed in stable condition.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in this crash.

No further information was available.