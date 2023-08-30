AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Akron Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Cole Avenue just after 5 p.m.

When they got there, officers found a 20-year-old man on the porch with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital in critical condition.

Another man, 32, suffered from a gunshot wound to the upper body area. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe an altercation led up to the shooting, but they are working to learn more details. Detectives are working to identify anyone else who may have been there at the time.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.