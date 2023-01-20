CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man is dead and another is arrested after a stabbing in Cleveland Thursday.

Cleveland police officers responded to a home on the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. around 5:22 p.m. after it was reported that a man was stabbed in the chest, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was taken into custody at a house on the 7300 block of Spafford Road.

According to the press release, the preliminary investigation shows the victim and suspect were both living at a sober house at the home on Spafford Rd. Police said there was some sort of verbal argument with other residents at the house.

The victim was with other residents when the suspect approached him and stabbed him in the chest. That is when the suspect returned back home, the release said.

This case is still under investigation.

No further information was available.