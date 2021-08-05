1 captured, several wanted in Seven Hills chase

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement is searching for suspects who got away after a chase that happened early Thursday morning.

The chase started in Seven Hills. Parma police joined Seven Hills officers in the pursuit.

It ended in Cleveland around 1:30 a.m. at Broadview Rd. and Alvin Ave.

Officers put out spike strips to flatten the car’s tires.

Police say that’s when the suspects took off on foot.

Seven Hills chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 5, 2021

Seven Hills chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 5, 2021

Seven Hills chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 5, 2021

Seven Hills chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 5, 2021

Seven Hills chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 5, 2021

One person was taken into custody.

They required treatment from Cleveland EMS.

There is no information on the extent of their injuries.

Parma police assisted the search with drones to help find the other suspects, but they got away.

No word on how many suspects police are looking for or what started the pursuit.