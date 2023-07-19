CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winning can be a good time, but the current Powerball jackpot remains elusive and is currently the third largest in the game’s history.

Wednesday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $1 billion, or $516.8 million in cash.

The night’s winning numbers are:

07, 13, 10, 24 and 11 and Powerball 24. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, which currently boasts a jackpot of $720 million, head here.