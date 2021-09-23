1 arrested, 2 wanted in shooting, robbery of two women in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One suspect has been arrested and two others are wanted in a shooting and robbery that happened in Akron.

According to police, two women met someone to buy a car in a parking lot in the 900 block of Tupelo Dr. just before 10 p.m. on September 14.

The women believed they were meeting the buyer, who they communicated with on Facebook messenger, to inspect the car, which was a Dodge Charger.

When the women got there, one of them was shot two times.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to surgery at the hospital.

She is listed in stable condition.

The other woman was robbed of her wallet, which contained an undisclosed amount of money, presumably enough to buy the vehicle.

The gunmen and two other suspects left the scene in the Dodge Charger.

Gavin Williams, 18, was arrested by the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in Toledo on Wednesday on a warrant for charges related to the incident.

The search for more suspects is underway.

Call Summit County Crime Stoppers at (330)434-2677 if you have any tips that can help in the investigation.

Police say when buying or selling items to meet in a public place during daylight hours or to use a “Safe Exchange Zone.”

The Akron Police Department lobby at 217 S. High St. is a Safe Exchange Zone where people can meet when buying or selling items online.

It is under surveillance 24/7 and staffed with a uniformed officer.

Appointments are not required.