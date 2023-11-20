Editor’s Note: The video above is your Thanksgiving week forecast.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJW) – Convenience store chain Sheetz has revealed its plan to slash prices on Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon.

This promotion will be available at all Sheetz locations across Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Starting Monday, Nov. 20, the discounted gas prices will be in effect.

The $1.99 price will last until Monday, Nov. 27, at 11:59 p.m.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is around $3.12 per gallon.

Pump prices have fallen 6 cents nationwide since last week to an average of about $3.30 per gallon.