**Related Video Above: More than 50 million people expected to travel for 4th of July.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The long holiday weekend means people are traveling, and often that doesn’t come cheap. But one area company has announced plans to make its gasoline especially affordable come July 4.

In honor of Independence Day, Sheetz is offering select gas at a reduced price of $1.776 per gallon (see what they did there with the price reflecting the year the Declaration of Independence was signed).

Diesel and ethanol-free gasoline do not qualify for the deal, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through the day, or until gas runs out, at all locations throughout Ohio and beyond.

Gas that does qualify?

Regular

E85 (flex fuel)

Unleaded 88

Mid-grade

Premium fuel grades

“We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family,” Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz, said in a statement.

Find out more about a particular location’s gasoline options right here.