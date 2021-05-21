$1.5 million bond for Stark County man accused of holding teen captive

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The man accused of holding a 17-year-old girl captive appeared in Canton Municipal Court on Friday.

Samuel Dee Bowles, 27, of Waynesburg, was charged with kidnapping, assault, aggravated menacing and theft. His bond was set at $1.5 million, according to court records.

On May 14, Bowles abducted the 17-year-old girl and took her to an oil well site, where he beat and strangled her, according to a report with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to carve his name into her face, pull out her teeth and kill her, the report said.

At one point, Bowles even took the teen to a trail and showed her a hole in the ground, which he said would be her grave. Court documents said he also forced her to his home, where he gathered pliers, scissors, a knife and a hammer.

The teen was able to get away from the suspect after he took her to a house in Canton. According to the report, she told residents there she needed help and they called police. Bowles drove away before officers arrived. He was arrested on Wednesday.

The suspect and victim knew each other previously, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.