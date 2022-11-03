OHIO (WJW) — With no Wednesday Powerball jackpot winner, there is still hope you could become a billionaire this week!

This Saturday, the Powerball jackpot is up to $1.5 billion with a cash value of $745.9 million.

So, how do you play?

Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, according to the Powerball website. They also choose one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can match the white ball numbers in any order of a given play to win a prize.

The red Powerball number of a given play on the ticket must match the red Powerball number drawn, according to the Powerball website.

Each ticket may also have a Power Play option. A Power Play purchase increases all non-jackpot prizes by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x or 10x, according to the Ohio Lottery.

How do you win?

For the nine ways to win a Powerball prize of amounts ranging from $4 up, click here.

What does it cost to play?

Powerball costs $2 per wager with the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per wager to increase the winning prize amount. Those tickets can be purchased wherever you get your Ohio lottery tickets.

What are the chances of winning?

This Saturday, the odds of winning the $1.5 billion jackpot is about 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Ohio Lottery.

When is the drawing and what is the Powerball cutoff time in Ohio?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. on the Powerball website.

The ticket pool in Ohio closes at 10 p.m. the night of the drawings.

How do I find the winning numbers?

Winning numbers are available on the Ohio Lottery website, the Powerball website or by calling the toll-free winning numbers hotline at 1-800-589-6446. We also post them on FOX8.com. They are also available from retailers.

How soon do I claim my prize?

If you win, you must claim your prize within 180 days of the drawing date.

For more information and how to play, head over to the official Powerball website.