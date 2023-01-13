CLEVELAND (WJW) – Could Friday the 13th be your lucky day? Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

It’s been nearly three months since a Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers to claim the game’s top prize, allowing the jackpot to grow to a record-setting $1.35 billion with a $707.9 million cash option.

Do you consider Friday the 13th to be an unlucky day? Well maybe not, six previous jackpots have been won on that day, Mega Millions says, one being in Ohio in Nov. 2015.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever hit $1.537 billion when a ticket holder in South Carolina won in Oct. 2018.

The largest jackpot in the U.S. to date was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a single ticket in California in November.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. You can see the winning numbers here.