(WJW) – Lottery enthusiasts will have an extraordinary chance on Friday night to win an astounding $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

This mind-boggling sum has been steadily accumulating over several months without a single grand prize winner.

It now stands as the sixth-largest jackpot ever offered in the United States.

The jackpot hasn’t been won in 30 consecutive drawings.

The last jackpot hit on April 18.

Your odds? About 1 in 302.6 million.

The lump sum payout would amount to an estimated $625.3 million.

Mega Millions/Megaplier drawing are held at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets cost $2.