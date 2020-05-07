1.1 million unemployed in Ohio, more than half haven’t received benefits

(WJW) – 61,083 people filed for unemployment last week in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

The total over the last seven weeks is now 1,118,569.

It is higher than the combined total of those who have been unemployed for the last three years in the state according to ODJFS.

ODJFS says it has distributed more than $1.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 536,000 Ohioans.

