Your votes are in: Cleveland’s Own Lego Challenge crowns champion builder

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- In the spirit of FOX's hit show Lego Masters, we put Wayne Dawson, Kristi Capel, Kenny Crumpton and Stefani Schaefer to the ultimate builder’s test.
Their assignment? To create a Cleveland icon using Legos in less than 30 minutes.
Here is what they built:
- Kenny: Terminal Tower
- Kristi: Terminal Tower
- Stefani: Cleveland Food Truck
- Wayne: FOX 8’s Red Couch
You've been voting on the final builds all week now the votes are in! Todd Meany goes behind the scenes to see our FOX 8 builders at work and to reveal the winner of Cleveland’s Own Lego Challenge.