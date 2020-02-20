Your votes are in: Cleveland’s Own Lego Challenge crowns champion builder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- In the spirit of FOX's hit show Lego Masters, we put Wayne Dawson, Kristi Capel, Kenny Crumpton and Stefani Schaefer to the ultimate builder’s test.

Their assignment? To create a Cleveland icon using Legos in less than 30 minutes.

Here is what they built:

Kenny: Terminal Tower

Kristi: Terminal Tower

Stefani: Cleveland Food Truck

Wayne: FOX 8’s Red Couch

You've been voting on the final builds all week now the votes are in! Todd Meany goes behind the scenes to see our FOX 8 builders at work and to reveal the winner of Cleveland’s Own Lego Challenge.