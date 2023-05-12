CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Would you know if you were having a stroke? Many people do not know the warning signs of a stroke and Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Hospitals hopes to change that. Dr. Marc explained to Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick and Todd Meany about the BE FAST stroke signs. You can also learn more about stroke awareness by clicking here.
Would you know if you were having a stroke? Dr. Marc spells out the signs
by: Natalie Herbick
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Videos
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now