CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Would you know if you were having a stroke? Many people do not know the warning signs of a stroke and Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Hospitals hopes to change that. Dr. Marc explained to Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick and Todd Meany about the BE FAST stroke signs. You can also learn more about stroke awareness by clicking here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction