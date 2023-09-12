CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Psychologist, best-selling author and podcast host Lisa Damour knows a lot about teenagers. Recognized all over the world for her keen insights into adolescent behavior, Lisa shares important advice with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany.

Lisa’s latest book “The Emotional Lives of Teenagers’ has received tremendous national and international attention. Her ‘ASK LISA’ podcast helps families navigate the challenging world of raising teens with free weekly advice. Click here to learn more about Lisa Damour’s work, best-selling books and podcast.