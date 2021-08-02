What’s hot for back to school ahead of Ohio’s sales tax holiday

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — It’s almost time to send your children back to school.

And if you want to save a few bucks, Ohio will once again give you a break on sales tax with the yearly sales tax holiday. It’s Friday, August 6th through Sunday, August 8th.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton stopped by the Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted to get a look at some of the things your kids will want to go back to class in style.

He visited NoBasis Company, BoxLunch, Things Remembered and Dillard’s.