What’s hot for back to school ahead of Ohio’s sales tax holiday

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — It’s almost time to send your children back to school.

And if you want to save a few bucks, Ohio will once again give you a break on sales tax with the yearly sales tax holiday. It’s Friday, August 6th through Sunday, August 8th.

Kenny’s kickin’ it with local teen competing in Junior Olympics

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton stopped by the Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted to get a look at some of the things your kids will want to go back to class in style.

He visited NoBasis Company, BoxLunch, Things Remembered and Dillard’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral