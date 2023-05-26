CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Singer/songwriter Harper Grace is currently performing national anthems at ballparks across the country, including tonight at the Cleveland Guardians game. She calls it her ‘personal redemption tour’ and visits Fox 8 News in the Morning to explain the reason behind the tour to Fox 8’s Kristi Capel and Todd Meany. Harper is signed with Curb Records and recently released a new single ‘Oh Say Can You See’. Harper regularly also visits schools and youth programs to share her story and talk to kids about bullying.
What happened to her at 11 will shock you – How she’s turned it around will inspire you!
by: Kristi Capel
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Videos
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now