CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Singer/songwriter Harper Grace is currently performing national anthems at ballparks across the country, including tonight at the Cleveland Guardians game. She calls it her ‘personal redemption tour’ and visits Fox 8 News in the Morning to explain the reason behind the tour to Fox 8’s Kristi Capel and Todd Meany. Harper is signed with Curb Records and recently released a new single ‘Oh Say Can You See’. Harper regularly also visits schools and youth programs to share her story and talk to kids about bullying.

