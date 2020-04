Dieititian shares tip to help you avoid gaining weight during coronavirus quarantine

What day is it?

Infectious disease specialist 'cautiously hopeful' Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle a surge

AJ Petitti shares some ideas to get some Easter color in your yard

Tips to keep your hair and nails looking good until salons reopen

(WJW) – FOX 8’s Todd Meany is helping us stay on track during a most unique time in our lives.

He’s answering the most important question of the day for many of us, “What day is it?”

Watch him in the video above.