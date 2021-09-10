Western Reserve Fire Museum gives Skyfox a memorable Friday FlyBy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center gave Fox 8’s Skyfox a very memorable Friday Flyby. Volunteers gathered on the roof of the museum to spread the word about a special 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony happening outside the museum tomorrow at 11am. The ceremony will have patriotic music and feature guest speakers who traveled to New York City to help disaster clean-up and offer emotional support to workers. The public is invited and all attendees are also invited to visit the fire museum after the ceremony. Click here to learn more about the Western Reserve Fire Museum.