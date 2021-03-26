Wayne, Kristi & Stefani give Fox 8’s newest family member Jazmin Bailey a lively welcome

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Leave it to the Fox 8 News in the Morning anchor team to extend a warm and lively welcome to a new family member. Cleveland’s Own Jazmin Bailey has returned home to Northeast Ohio and will join Fox 8’s Roosevelt Leftwich as an anchor on the weekend morning show. Jazmin recently worked as an anchor and reporter in Orlando, Florida. She actually was a guest on Fox 8 News in the Morning years ago when she was a cheerleader for St. Edward High School. Wayne, Kristi and Stefani had a lot of fun welcoming Jazmin back home.

