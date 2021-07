CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When it’s hot and humid outside, your plants can take a beating.

But you can make things easier by choosing perennials and annuals that thrive in the hot weather.

AJ Petitti, from Petitti Garden Centers, stopped by the FOX 8 Garden Wednesday morning to check on the vegetables and to suggest some plants that do well in the warm weather.

Perennials:

Shasta daisy

Delphinium

Coneflower

Sedum

Annuals:

Protulaca

SunPatiens

Lantana

Flowering Vinca

Penta