CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Is your child struggling to maintain focus while learning at home? Help is on the way thanks to the Northeast Ohio parent resource group ‘Connecting for Kids’. The group has heard from families about the challenges and has recruited occupational therapist Chris Chambers to offer suggestions on how to create a distraction-free home school environment. Connecting for Kids has a free virtual help session for families and you can learn more by clicking here.

