The Dawson Foundation teams up with local Chik-fil-A for opening day giveaway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)- In the spirit of the Cleveland Indians home opener, the Dawson Foundation teamed up with a local Chick-fil-A restaurant to celebrate the beginning of baseball season here in Northeast Ohio.
350 Chick-fila-A sandwiches, masks, and bottled water were passed out at various locations Monday in the city.
The Men’s and Women’s Shelter along with the City Mission and The Salvation Army were among the places served.
This is an annual event for Chick-fila-A, but because of the pandemic, they took a different approach and joined forces with the Dawson Foundation to help those in need.