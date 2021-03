(WJW)- FOX 8 is recognizing teachers across Northeast Ohio for all their hard work during these difficult times.



Today we salute, Rahab Ali, a freshman E-L-A teacher for the Early College High School, at Lorain County Community College.

Her dedication to her students goes beyond education. She connects with her students through video-games and sends positive postcards to the families.

