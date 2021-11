CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Like so many events over the past year and a half, the Taste of the Browns had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s usually held in September but was pushed back to November.

This year, the annual fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be held at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The event will feature food and drink from some of the areas top restaurants and will also include admission to the zoo.

Click here for more information.