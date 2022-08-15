CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a celebration of the best food and drink some local Black chefs and mixologists have to offer.

Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 is returning to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday Aug. 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

It will feature food from more than 20 local Black chefs and drinks from six Black mixologists.

General admission tickets are available for $45 and includes buffet style appetizers from a selection of past Taste of Black Cleveland winners, a ticket to an upcoming Cavs and a chance at other prizes and experiences.

For $85, you get the full experience which includes food and drink from all the participants. You also get to vote for the top chef and mixologist. These ticket holders also get a ticket to an upcoming Cavs game.

The event benefits the participants (tit will cover their costs to participate), as well as the Cleveland NAACP and The Cavaliers Community Foundation.

