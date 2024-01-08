STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a decade old tradition between Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton and Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman — the annual toboggan chute race at the Mill Street Run Reservation in Strongsville. Check out the video below to see who wins the 2024 race. Kenny also shares details about the toboggan chutes and lets us know about all kinds of fun activities happening this winter at the Cleveland Metroparks.

