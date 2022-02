SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) Our 10th annual St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon is right around the corner and this year’s home is bigger and better than ever.

The $775,000 Shaker Heights home is being built by Keystate Homes. In addition to the home, you also have a chance to win other great prizes when you buy a ticket.

As Kristi Capel shows us in the video above, one of the prizes is 56 jet hot tub from Litehouse Pools & Spas.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb 24, at 6 a.m.