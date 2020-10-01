Signature Chefs Extravaganza tickets now on sale to benefit March of Dimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The March of Dimes works tirelessly to improve the health of mothers and babies by preventing birth defects and premature births. The non-profit organization is holding it’s annual Signature Chefs Extravaganza event virtually this year because of the pandemic. The Signature Chefs event raises important funds for the March of Dimes so the organization can provide innovative programs and services for moms, moms-to-be and babies who may be at a greater risk of becoming sick.

Chef Zack Bruell has donated a wonderful prize to this year’s event. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel and Wayne Dawson learned more about the culinary package ticket buyers could win. Tickets will be sold throughout the month of October and a prize will be drawn everyday in the month of November. For more information about the event and how to purchase a ticket click here.