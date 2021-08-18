Say hello to Northeast Ohio with a SKYFOX Friday Flyby

CLEVELAND (WJW)- It is your chance to say hello to all of Northeast Ohio.

We are launching the Friday flyby on FOX 8 News in The Morning. Each Friday, one person, family, or group will get the opportunity to step outside and wave as SKYFOX in H-D does a flyover.

Have a birthday, anniversary, or milestone you want to celebrate? Now is your chance to get the word out and celebrate with FOX 8 viewers across the area.

Complete the form below. Be sure to include your name, address, contact phone number and the reason you want SKYFOX to come by.

