CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s the 8th annual Saluting Branches Day of Service.

It’s when volunteers from the tree industry spend the day at veterans cemeteries around the country to care for the trees and landscaping.

The event is to honor American service men and women.

This year, about 40 volunteers will spruce up Lakeview Cemetery — which is the resting place for about 9,000 veterans — in downtown Cleveland.

