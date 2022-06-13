CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Registration is now open for the 4th annual She Elevates Academy.

Attendees can register for the in-person academy the week of July 11th or the virtual academy the week of July 18th.

According to the She Elevates website, their mission is to “empower, inspire and motivate girls ages 8 -14 to become confident leaders, entrepreneurs and CEOs and help them make a difference in the world.”

For more information on She Elevates or to register for the upcoming academy, click here.